The exodus from California continues.

Since the year 2,000, more people left California each year, than moved in from other states. The migration is most prevalent among lower income people. The reason is simple. The cost of housing.

From 2005 to 2015, 1.7 million people living near the poverty line moved into the state, while 2.5 million left. The next loss is 800,000. Bear in mind 25% of the nation’s welfare recipients live in California.

Among those leaving the state in that ten year period, 155,000 moved to Texas; 124,000 relocated to Arizona, 118,000 left for Nevada, including many business owners who relocated their businesses to Nevada; and just over 100,000 moved north to Oregon.

Demographers say the state is quickly losing its middle class. The only people moving into the state in greater numbers than those leaving make five times more than the poverty level. The state is losing its middle class. It’s gradually evolving to a state with only very rich and very poor, not unlike Mexico and many third world countries.

