Familiar Phone Scam Returns To SLO County

The state and local police departments are warning people that a familiar phone scam has returned to San Luis Obispo County.

Victims are called by a person who says he or she is from a local law enforcement agency. He says that the victim missed jury duyy, received a citation and how has a warrant out for their arrest. Victims are then asked to pay associated fines using Pay Pal, Green Dot cards or gift cards.

Another twist relates a family member who has been arrested and needs bail money. Of course, that bail money can be paid with Pay Pal, Green Dot cards or gift cards.

The intent is to frighten a victim or pull at their heart strings in order to cheat them out of money.

If you receive a similar telephone call, you’re encouraged to call local law enforcement before sending money or providing people credit card numbers to anyone over the phone.