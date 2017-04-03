Fatal Accident on HWY 46 Near Shandon

A fatal accident occurred Friday on 46 East near Shandon.

A truck driver lost control of his big rig about 2:25 Friday afternoon. The truck crossed the center divider and clipped a 2001 Dodge Dakota. It then crashed head-on with a GMC Sierra, killing the driver. The semi-truck then tipped on its side and dumped mush grain from Firestone Walker Brewing Company in Paso Robles.

The driver of the truck is identified as Charles S. Celaya of Cheyenne, Wyoming. The man killed in the crash has not been identified, pending notification of his next of kin.

Two other vehicles collided with the Dodge. One of the drivers suffered minor injuries. The other was not injured.