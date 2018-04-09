Fatal At Cholame Y – 4.09.2018

That 4-car crash which closed 46 near the Cholame ‘Y’ Friday morning left two dead and nine injured.

60-year-old Catherine Ann Fox of Paso Robles was driving eastbound around 5:55 when her Chevy Cruze drifted into the westbound lanes. Her car struck a Nissan versa, then collided head-on with a Toyota sienna minivan transporting six farm workers. The Nissan versa spun into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a Chevy pick-up. Fox sustained fatal injuries. So did 45-year-old Jesus Ontiveros of Tulare, who was driving the minivan. Nine others were injured. Seven were treated for minor to major injuries at local hospitals.