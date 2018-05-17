Fire 5.17.2018

Suspicious fires burn several railroad cars near Orcutt road in San Luis Obispo early yesterday morning.

Firefighters responded around 3 in the morning yesterday. Five rail cars loaded with used rail road ties were ablaze. Deputy fire chief Keith Aggson called the fire “suspicious in nature.”

Six months ago, there was another suspicious fire involving railroad ties on rail cars in San Luis.

The Orcutt Laurel Lane, where the fire occurred yesterday, is a popular camping place for homeless people and transients.