A fire early yesterday damaged a home and several outbuildings in Atascadero.

The fire broke out around 3:00 am at 7105 Portola Road in Atascadero.

When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in fames.

Several outbuildings also caught fire.

Although no one was injured in the fire, five people were taken by the Red Cross to a local hotel.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.