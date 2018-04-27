A Fire at Madonna Inn 4.27.2018

A small fire broke out last night at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo.

A spokesperson for the hotel says a dryer caught fire around seven last night. Firefighters say when they arrived, they discovered smoke coming from the first floor of the upper building at the Inn. They were able to quickly contain the fire to a large commercial dryer. Some motel rooms in the vicinity of the fire were evacuated while crews put out the fire. No one was hurt, but firefighters say things got a little hot in the cave room. Firefighters estimate damage at a little more than five thousand dollars.