First Tesla Model 3 to roll off assembly line this Friday



The first Tesla Model 3 electric car will come off the assembly line Friday.

The car is the first electric car for the masses.

Sales will begin July 28th.

The Model 3 will sell for about $35,000. With a $7,500 fedeal electric car tax credit, that cuts the cost to $27,500.

The car will be able to travel 215 miles on a single charge.

It will accelatre from zero to 60 miles per hour in under six seconds.

CEO Elon Musk says 20,000 of the Model 3 cars will be produced per month in December, but it will take a few months to ramp up to that level.