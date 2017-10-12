Fisher Ranch Up For Sale 10.12.2017

Todd Fisher is selling his Freedom Farms Ranch in Creston.

The son of the late Debbie Reynolds is asking $4.2 million dollars. The 44-acre ranch includes a six-bedroom house, guest house and two caretaker quarters. There is also a sound stage and a production facility with sets, cameras and other equipment used by Fisher’s production company, Hollywood Motion Picture Experience. The ranch also includes a theater, library, gym, aviary, pool and equestrian barn.

The sale comes less than a year after the deaths of his sister, Carrie Fisher, and his mom, Debbie Reynolds.