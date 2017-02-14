Food and Farm News for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day means brisk business for North County florists. This year’s midweek Valentine’s Day allows for more at-work floral deliveries. California flower growers and wholesalers say the timing will be a boom to the business. Demand for all flower varieties is up, with a rising interest in locally and sustainably grown blooms. Those requests coming in for California-grown alternatives to the traditional, but mostly foreign-grown, rose. Recent wet weather throughout California may put a squeeze on supplies, but you’ll see the florists geared up and waiting for you.

Related posts