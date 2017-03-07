Remember the 1968 Ford Mustang Steve McQueen drove through the streets of San Francisco in the movie Bullitt?

Well, an expert confirms the Mustang has been located in a Mexican junkyard. Classic Ford expert Kevin Marti telling Fox news he inspected the Mustang last week and he’s convinced it’s the stunt car used in Bullitt.

The body was rotting and the drive train long gone, but it’s still the car. That’s based on the Vehicle Identification Numbers.

The car also retains some of the modifications made for filming, including strut tower reinforcements and holes drilled into the trunk for auxiliary power cables.

The car was discovered last year by Hugo Sanchez, who lives in Los Angeles. He’s in the process of restoring it.

