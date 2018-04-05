Forecast 4.05.2018

Forecasters say we’ll see mostly sunny skies today, then look for increasing clouds tomorrow. Rain is likely Friday night and Saturday morning. A 95% chance of rain on Saturday morning.

Storm clouds gathering on the Mexican border. About one thousand Honduran people were marching toward the border in a symbolic gesture to promote the plight of refugees fleeing corrupt Latin American countries.

The president and border-state governors working to deploy the national guard immediately to fight illegal immigration. Homeland security secretary Kristen Nielsen says that the threat is real. She says President Trump is going to sign a proclamation to put the deployment into effect. She says troops began arriving at the border last night.

Recently there’s been an increase in illegal border crossings. It’s the third time a president has deployed the national guard to the border in the past dozen years.