Former Oceano Man Busted in Texas for 2010 Grover Beach Machete Attack

Grover Beach Police are announcing the arrest of 41 year old Damaso Labra in Del Rio, Texas for the July 31st, 2010 machete attack at a residence in the 600 block of South 13th Street. Prior to the officers’ arrival, the suspect fled the location and was not located. The investigation positively identified the suspect as Damaso Labra of Oceano. Detectives attempted to contact Labra, but determined he was no longer in the area. In early November of this year, the Grover Beach Police Department was contacted by the United States Marshal’s Office and notified that Mr. Labra was arrested for the warrant in Del Rio, Texas. Detectives worked with the SLO County District Attorney’s Office to have Mr. Labra extradited back to San Luis Obispo County to face prosecution. He was booked into county jail on December 6th and charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Deadly Weapon and assault with a deadly weapon while Inflicting Great Bodily Injury, his bail is set at 1 million dollars. Grover Beach Police say on the day of the 2010 attack, Labra got into a fight with the man, then allegedly went to the man’s home and struck him in the head, shoulder and arm repeatedly with a machete. The man’s cuts to his arms and legs — which required stitches —were treated at a local hospital. The Grover Beach Police has re-opened the investigation and Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads.

