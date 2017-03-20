Founders Community Bank Under New Ownership

If you bank with Founders Community Bank, you may notice a difference today. Over the weekend, banking with Founders transferred to the new owners- Premier Valley Bank and Yosemite Bank.

Some bank customers say they were not aware of the changeover until they tried to log on and learned they were locked out of their accounts.

Premier Valley Bank and Yosemite Bank are based in Fresno. They have branches in Oakhurst and Groveland.