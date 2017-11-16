Fraud in the Hands of the Jury 11.16.2017

The trial against real property lenders is now in the hands of the jury.

Two north county hard-money lenders on trial for fraud.

76-year-old Rodney Jarmin and 54-year-old Tammy Jordan face three counts of selling securities by means of false statements or omission. During the great recession of 2007, they lost about $600 thousand dollars investors had placed in their business. Jarmin and Jordan are facing as many as eight years in county jail if they are found guilty on all three counts of fraud.

Closing arguments were completed Tuesday. The verdict is now in the hands of the jury.