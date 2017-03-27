Fundraiser for Hermitage Priests to be Held

The recent rain and wind storms have cut off a group of Catholic priests at the Camaldoli Hermitage near Big Sur,

Jackie Beato of Templeton is raising money to help the Camaldoli Hermitage.

Tomorrow evening, there will be a concert and soup dinner at Mission San Luis Obispo tomorrow night. The concert and soup dinner is at six tomorrow night.

A $50 donation is requested.

If you would like to help the Camaldoli Hermitage in Big Sur, you may also drop off a contribution at St. Rose in Paso Robles.