Geiger Pleads Not Guilty in Dog-Mauling Case

The former Grover Beach police officer implicated in the dog-mauling death of a Grover Beach resident pleads not guilty Monday to two felony charges.

25-year-old Alex Geiger is accused of failing to properly house his former police dog. It got loose back in December and mauled two neighbors. One man was killed. An elderly woman survived, largely because 64-year-old David Fear came to her rescue.

Geiger resigned from the Grover Beach Police Department on February 1, 2017. He only served three months with the city.