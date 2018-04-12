Georgia Brown 4.12.2018

Another blunder by the Paso Robles school district administration.

KSBY TV reporting that school children at Georgia Brown elementary school went unsupervised Monday. Playground monitors who were supposed to provide yard duty supervision during lunch break were ordered to attend a meeting about yard duty. The kids were completely unsupervised in a dangerous neighborhood. School officials say no students were injured during the unsupervised recess time.

Dr. Eusebio Martinez of Georgia Brown school sent a message to parents. He wrote, “We understand that there have been concerns regarding student supervision during lunch recess this past Monday. Due to a miscommunication, there was indeed a lack of supervision for a portion of lunch recess this past Monday. We acknowledge that this should not ever be the case. He says, we are at full force for supervision and have been since Tuesday.”

School officials say it only happened once so far and that yard duty is continuing at all of its schools.