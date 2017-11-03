Gianna Brencola 11.03.2017

The 17-year-old Los Osos girl accused in a fatal hit-and-run accident appears in court for the first time yesterday.

Gianna Catherine Brencola will be charged as an adult. She’s charged with four felonies, including vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, driving under the influence and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury.

She faces a minimum of two years in prison if convicted on the hit-and-run charge. She’s accused in the fatal accident which killed a Cal Poly student who was riding his bicycle on Foothill Boulevard near Ferrini road.

Her trial underway in San Luis Obispo superior court. Judge Dodie Harmon says further arraignment will continue on Tuesday.