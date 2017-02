The Gipsy Kings are coming to Paso Robles. The Flamenco flavored band from France to perform in September at Vina Robles Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale at ten Friday. The concert scheduled September 9th. Vina Robles has also booked Bryan Adams, David Crosby, and Pepe Aguilar in their intimate amphitheater off 46 East in Paso Robles.

Related posts