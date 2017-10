Tomorrow in Paso Robles, a celebration of bees.

Norma Moye is with the Paso Robles Downtown Association, which sponsors tomorrow’s Golden Oak Honey Festival. She says there will be lectures about the status of our bees.

A spelling bee by the Paso Robles Optimist Club. And a dancing bee contest open to 3rd graders and younger.

The Golden Oak Honey Festival runs from nine until three tomorrow at the downtown city park in Paso Robles.