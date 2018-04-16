Government Meetings 4.16.2018

Tomorrow, San Luis Obispo county supervisors to discuss oil and gas exploration or extraction off the central coast.

They will also consider appointing Dawn Ortiz-Legg to the planning commission. She’s supervisor Adam Hill’s new nominee. That meeting gets underway at nine tomorrow morning at the county government center.

San Luis Obispo city council meets tomorrow evening. The city to discuss possible solutions to a growing budget problem. The San Luis budget is seriously challenged by growing pension costs. The city facing a $9 million dollar annual budget deficit. To address rising pension costs, they’re looking at increasing taxes and cutting $7.5 million from the general fund. There are also proposed cuts to the city’s enterprise fund, including cutting expenditures for water, waste-water, parking and transit. They’re also looking at a tax increase to pay those pensions for retired city workers.