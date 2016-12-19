Government Meetings For The Week

The Paso Robles City Council meets Tuesday evening, the agenda includes the latest drought conservation report. Approval of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant agreement, implementation of the public safety camera system pilot program, awarding of the 2016 annual street repair project, under consent items. Under hearings a pension savings program and economic development initiative and the scheduling of dates for interviews for applicants of the city planning commission and housing authority. The council meets at 6:30 pm at the Library/Council Chamber, 1000 Spring Street. Am1230 KPRL will air the meeting live.

The Templeton Community Services District will also meet, Tuesday.

A report from the Sheriffs Department, waste water funds, a 2016 Fire Code Amendment and more on their agenda. The TCSD meets inside the Board meeting Room, 206 5th Street at 7 pm for the open session.

Related posts