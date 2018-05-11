Grand Jury 5.11.2018

The grand jury releases a report yesterday entitled, “The crisis inside the walls of the Psychiatric Health Facility.”

It says, the county grand jury toured the psychiatric health facility, inspected the physical plant and reviewed the behavioral health’s current processes and procedures.

Their conclusion: “The grand jury observations of the PHF show an antiquated facility that does not meet the crisis needs of the county’s mentally ill population. While the staff at the facility is dedicated, there can be insufficient staff present at times to ensure safety and provide optimal treatment.”

The grand jury issuing their ten page report yesterday. It’s the first of a series of reports expected to be released by the grand jury in the next few weeks.