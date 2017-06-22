Grandfather of alleged cocaine trafficker testifies in SLO Superior Court

A Paso Robles man testified reluctantly against his grandson at the trial of an alleged cocaine trafficker in San Luis Obispo Superior Court. Donald Timmerman testified that neither he nor his wife owned any of six weapons found on his property, or an envelope containing several thousand dollars in cash found on his property.

26-year-old Chase Hanson is accused of being the leader of a drug ring involving street drug dealers and Mexican drug cartels.

He allegedly hid guns, money and cell phones on his grandfather’s place in Paso Robles. Only he and his grandfather had keys to a shed on the property.