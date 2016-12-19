Grover Beach Man Who Saves Elderly Neighbor from Dog Attack Dies from His Injuries

The 64-year old Grover Beach man who came to the aid of his 85 year old female neighbor being attacked by two dogs, has died from injuries he received in battling the dogs, both owned by a Grover Beach Police officer. David Fear had suffered wounds to arteries in his arms, as well as injuries to his legs and torso in the attack. Complications during blood transfusions to replace lost blood, may be a factor in his death, from dog bites as he fought off the dogs, attacking neighbor Betty Long, who was also injured in the attack. Witnesses say that even as Fear suffered severe injuries, he continued to battle off the attacking dogs, one a 2-year old Belgian Malinois, the other, a German Shepard. Both dogs were turned over by the officer, with the Belgian Malinois, the primary aggressor later being euthanized. Grover Beach Police say they do not have a K-9 program, both dogs were personal dogs of the officer. In a statement upon the death of Fear, which Sierra Vista Hospital says took place just before 11 pm, Friday night, the statement read, in part: “The City of Grover Beach would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the Family of Mr. David Fear.” Both dogs were tested for rabies, which came up negative, while Animal Services continues their investigation into the attack and will turn their report over to the District Attorney’s office. Meanwhile Long, the woman Fear rescued, continues to recover from her wounds.

