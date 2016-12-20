Grover Beach Police Chief Issues Statement In Fatal Dog Attack

Grover Beach Police Department’s Chief has released a statement into the death of a Grover Beach man, killed by two dogs owned by one of his officer’s as personal pets, not for department use as K-9’s. Police Chief John Peters in his statement says: “The involved Police Officer has been cooperating with the investigation and has turned over the aggressor dog, a 2 ½ year old Belgian Malinois, which was euthanized. The officer has also followed directions from the Animal Services Division to quarantine the second dog until the conclusion of the investigation. The Police Officer has been placed on paid administrative leave from the police department pending the conclusion of the investigation. The Grover Beach Police Department will not release any additional information regarding the investigation or city employee involved. All questions regarding the investigation are referred to the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Division.” That is the lead agency on the investigation at this point. Peters’ statement went on to say: “We continue to express our deepest sympathies to the families of Mr. David Fear and Ms. Betty Long during this very difficult time.”

Meanwhile SLO County Sheriff’s Spokesman Tony Cipolla reports that an autopsy is to be performed on Fear, Wednesday. The investigation into the attack which killed Fear and injured his neighbor, 85 year old Betty Long, remains under investigation by Animal Services and no final report has been sent to the District Attorney’s office at this time for consideration of possible criminal charges.

