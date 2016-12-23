Grover Beach Police Officer Who Owned 2 Dogs Involved In Fatal Attack, Identified

Under mounting pressure for the release of the name of the Grover Beach Police officer, who was the private owner of two dogs involved in a fatal and injury related attack on two residents. Through the department and the Grover Beach Police Officer’s Association, his name has been released. He’s Alex Geiger; a 4-year law enforcement veteran with Grover Beach Police since September of this year. Geiger, has released a statement on the incident: “I can’t begin to imagine the pain and sadness the families of Mr. David Fear and Ms. Betty Long are going through as a result of this tragic incident. I know my words cannot change what happened, but I wish to express my sympathies and prayers to the Fear family during this difficult time. I am also praying for Ms. Betty Long and her family and I wish her a speedy recovery.”

Geiger’s two dogs, one a Belgian Malinois, the other a German Shepard, were involved in the attacks which left 85 year old Betty Long injured, and led to the death of 64 year old David Fear, who sustained mortal wounds in his effort to defend Long. In a statement from the Police Officer’s Association, it read in part, “We are deeply saddened for the families of Ms. Betty Long and Mr. David Fear and our condolences go out to everyone involved.”

Geiger’s dogs, were not part of the Police Department’s K-9 program, as there is no program in the city, and were personal dogs of Geiger the Malinois has since been euthanize, the German Shepard under quarantine. Geiger remains under administrative leave while County Animal Services continues their investigation into the attack. Possible criminal charges could be considered when the final report is handed over to the District Attorney’s Office. Meanwhile, family members of Fear are expected to file a civil suit over his death.

