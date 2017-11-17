Guadalupe Teacher 11.17.2017

A Guadalupe teacher pleads not guilty yesterday to charges of lewd conduct at the Cal Poly library.

James Robert Ungricht was a math teacher at Kermit Mckenzie junior high school at the time of the incident.

He was also a student in Cal Poly’s school of education. He’s now out on bail after being arrested October 18th and booked into the county jail.

University police received a report “of a person possibly engaging in lewd acts in the university’s library on October 3rd.” Cal poly has issued a temporary stay-away order against Ungricht. University police are also advising other public teachers and school administrators who feel compelled to disrobe in public to refrain from doing so in the Cal Poly library.