Gubernatorial Debate 4.30.2018

Four candidates for governor met in Fresno last night for a debate on live TV. The debate was carried live on KSBY and other stations throughout the state. The big issue was immigration.

Former LA mayor Antonio Villaraigosa telling the TV audience he supports the sanctuary state law. John Chiang also supported the sanctuary state law. John Cox is a republican candidate. He takes a different view of immigration. Travis Allen is also a strong critic of the sanctuary state law.

Lt. Governor Gavin Newsum did not attend the debate. At last weeks campaign appearance in San Luis Obispo he talked more about housing than immigration, Newsom did not relate the illegal immigration of 11 million to the state’s housing crisis. He did not participate in yesterday’s debate on live TV in Fresno.

Tomorrow night, the two republican contenders will debate in Atascadero. That’s 5:30-7:30 at the Pavilion at the lake in Atascadero.