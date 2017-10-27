Haunted Adobe 10.27.2017

Tomorrow night, the haunted adobe event at the Rios-Caledonia Adobe in San Miguel.

Joyce Herman says if you attend, you may get touched by a ghost. She says it’s happened before, but she says the ghosts are friendly and don’t cause problems. Although, some of the ghost children forget to pick up their toys after playing with them, so Joyce has to clean up their mess when she arrives at the adobe in the morning.

The haunted adobe is from 7-9 tomorrow evening at the Rios-Caledonia Adobe in San Miguel. And it’s free.