Hearing Board 3.22.2018

A hearing board rejects the settlement agreement between the county air pollution control district and state parks. The plan was to reduce dust emissions from the Oceano dunes by 30% over the next five years. The hearing board wants those particulates reduced by at least 50%.

Attorney Paul Ready’s motion did not include a time frame. But one hearing board member says he would like to see the emission reduced within two to three years. The decision at San Luis Obispo city hall yesterday coming after dozens of naysayers blasted the plan put forward by the air pollution control district. Director Gary Willey says he will try to work out another agreement with state parks with more stringent restrictions to reach that 50% reduction figure.