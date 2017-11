If you are interested in being a tour guide at Hearst Castle or know someone who might be interested, Hearst Castle is holding 90-minute informational workshops at the Hearst Castle visitor center late this week. The tour guide workshops will be taking place tomorrow at 10:30 & 12:30, and Saturday at 12:30. To attend, please call (805) 927-2164 between 9:30am and 3:00pm to register.