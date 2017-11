A high speed chase northbound on 101 ended near San Luis Bay drive in San Luis yesterday.

Mack Thavisay of Arkansas led authorities north from Santa Maria through Pismo Beach and Shell Beach, reaching speeds up to 125 miles per hour.

Officers deployed two spike strips along 101. The driver avoided the first strip, but drove over the second. His tires immediately deflated and he started to slow down dramatically.

Thavisay was taken into custody around 4 yesterday afternoon.