High Speed Chase in North County

A high speed chase through the North County reached speeds close to 130 miles per hour yesterday. The pursuit began when Atascadero officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at an unsafe speed on El Canio Real. The vehicle failed to pull over and the high-speed pursuit began. The vehicle traveled north through San Miguel and north on 101 toward King City. CHP from the Monterey Division joined the chase. So did a CHP helicopter, which is very difficult to outrun. Ultimately, a spike strip helped end the chase just south of King City.

Two suspects were taken into custody. 37-year-old Jeffrey Branes was charged with felony evading an officer and violating a parole warrant. 39-year-old Crystallyn Burgess was chaged with a violation of probation terms.

They were booked at the county jail.