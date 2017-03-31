High Winds Take Out Several Trees in Paso

Thursday’s gusty winds knocked over several trees in Paso Robles.

On 18th Street between Oak and Vine, a large Coastal Live Oak fell across a fence, alley and power lines. Several limbs landed on the roof of two neighboring homes.

No one was injured, but the trees the trees damaged the two homes and knocked out power to 44 people in the neighborhood.

Russ Surber, the property owner, said the combination of drought and recent heavy rains toppled the trees in the gusty wind. This one fell late Thursday morning. PG and E crews had to remove the tree limbs before replacing the electrical lines. 18th Street was closed between Oak and Vine for several hours.

Another tree fell on the campus of the Plymouth Congregational Church on 13th Street. The tree damaged a fence, but did not strike the church or buildings nearby.