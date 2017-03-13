The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge on Highway One will be demolished today. That’s the first step in replacing the bridge, damaged by the winter rain storms which eroded the ground beneath it.

Highway one may be closed just south of Big Sur until next year.

Jim Shivers of Cal Trans saying that it’s going to take 9-12 months to replace the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge which went out just south of Big Sur.

The roadway is closed north of Ragged Point because of a dozen rock and mudslides which blocked the pavement. Cal Trans is working to open up as much of that roadway as possible, but replacing the bridge is going to be a big project.