Highway One may be closed just south of Big Sur until next year. Jim Shivers of Cal Trans saying that it’s going to take 9-12 months to replace the Pfeiffer bridge which went out just south of Big Sur.

The roadway is closed north of Ragged Point because of a dozen rock and mudslides which blocked the pavement. Cal Trans is working to open up as much of that roadway as possible, but replacing the bridge is going to be a big project.

Shivers, the former News Director at KPRL, appeared on Sound off Wednesday afternoon with Jamie Umphenhour. Shivers is now a public information officer with Cal Trans.

