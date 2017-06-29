Hill Fire 85% contained, residents begin returning to their homes

According to CAL FIRE, The Hill fire is now 85% contained.

The fire has burned about 1600 acres three miles east of Santa Margarita. Residents began returning to their homes yesterday as evacuations and road closures have been lifted. Several discovered their homes had been destroyed by the fire. Mopping up operations to continue today at the Hill Fire.

Here’s the latest CAL FIRE tweet from the front lines of the Hill Fire: