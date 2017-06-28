Hill Fire now 60% contained, over 1600 acres burned

Firefighters have gained the upper hand in containing the Hill Fire . It’s now 60% contained. Evacuated residents are returning home.

The fire burned about 1600 acres.

Among the ranches burned by the fire, one owned by Johnny Galecki, the TV actor best known for his role on the Big Bang Theory. Galecki had a log cabin on 350 acres. His cabin was destroyed in the fire. Galecki makes one million dollars per episode of big bang, so he should recover from the loss.

His home was one of several residences destroyed by the fire.

An evacuation shelter was set up at Santa Margarita Elementary School.

The Hill Fire started Monday around 3:30 about 6 miles east of Santa Margarita.