Hogg 4.02.2018

The teenage activist who is campaigning for stricter gun laws has been accepted at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He was rejected by several UC schools, including UCLA, UC Santa Barbara, UC Irvine and others. David Hogg was accepted at only two universities in California…..Cal State San Marcos and Cal Poly.

He wants to study journalism and progressive political science. He’s leaning more toward taking a year off so he can campaign through the November election.