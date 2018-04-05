Holland Family 4.05.2018

The challenger to supervisor Lynn Compton gets a big campaign donation from the north county.

Atascadero’s Holland family donates $40 thousand dollars to defeat the conservative supervisor from the south county. The Holland family received a $5 million dollar medical malpractice settlement from San Luis Obispo county for the death of their son, Andrew Holland. Andrew was being held at the county jail, waiting to be transferred to county mental health facilities. The family now donating some of that settlement money to defeat sheriff Ian Parkinson, district attorney Dan Dow, and supervisor Lynn Compton.