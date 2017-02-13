Home Invasion Atascadero

Seven men were arrested early Saturday morning in Atascadero after a home invasion robbery on the 8400 block of San Gregorio Road. Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call around 2:30 early Saturday morning. They stopped two vehicles leaving the area and took the suspects into custody. Atascadero Police say a large amount of cash and other property were taken at gunpoint. The suspects are identified as 34-year-old Carnel Bowden of San Bernardino, 26-year-old Treaveon Falls of Long Beach, 37-year-old Tamone Thompson of Hayward, 35-year-old Michael Bowden of Long Beach, 35-year-old John Cichosz of Oakley and 47-year-old David Gonzales of Antioch. The suspects specifically targeted the residence. They were booked into the county jail.

Related posts