Yesterday’s warm weather in San Luis Obispo turned out to be a record breaker. The temperature in San Luis reached 84 degrees, which breaks the record of 82 degrees set in 2014. PG and E meteorologist says temperatures will be that warm through Monday. Paso Robles temperatures reached the mid to upper 70’s yesterday. More of the same today.

Lindsey says the next ten days will be rain free. Hopefully, that flooded vineyard off 101 in Templeton may finally dry out.