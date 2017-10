The price of a home in San Luis Obispo county goes up again. In August the median home price was $569,500 dollars. That’s up nearly 12% from one year ago. That’s according to Core Logic, which is an Irvine-based data company. For new homes, the median price was $641 thousand dollars. Resale homes were $581,750 dollars. Condos median price $395 thousand dollars. 79% of buyers bought resale homes, 12% bought condos, 9% bought new homes.