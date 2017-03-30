Hundreds Expected for Annual COLAB Dinner Tonight

The annual fund raising dinner for the Coalition of Business, Agriculture and Labor is tonight at the Madonna Expo. Mike Brown says in order for his group to do all the good work it does all year, they need support. About 500 people are expected to attend the fund-raising dinner, tonight. In previous years, speakers such as Karl Rove and Hugh Hewitt have addressed the group. For more information, visit the COLAB website at COLABSLO.org. The dinner begins at 6:00 this evening at the Madonna Inn Expo.