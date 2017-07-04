HWY 46 widening project resumes July 5th

The Highway 46 widening project East from McMillan Canyon Road to Lucy Brown Road through Shandon will resume tomorrow evening, July 5th. Motorists traveling in both directions will be detoured onto a section of the newly constructed lanes. This traffic diversion will allow for construction to proceed near the Shandon Roadside Rest Area. The Shandon Roadside Rest Area will be closed on the evening of July 5th through to July 12th

The current widening of Hwy 46 East follows three completed phases from Paso Robles to the Highway 46/41 intersection. The $47 million construction project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2018.