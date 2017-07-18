Identity released of man shot in standoff with Grover Police

Last Wednesday night, Grover Beach police shot and killed a resident who threatened them with a weapon. The suspect has finally been identified. He is 58-year-old Kennith Alan Eustace of Grover Beach. Eustace reportedly suffered a brain trauma earlier this year and his behavior became paranoid.

Police responded to a 911 call about a man causing a disturbance. They confronted the man outside the home. Eustace was armed with a large blunt object. He became argumentative and refused to drop his weapon. Police used a taser, but it had no effect on him.

Eustace then charged toward the officers in a threatening manner. That’s when the police shot and killed him.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Brighton Avenue.

The two officers involved are on paid administrative leave.

One is an 18-year veteran of the Grover Beach Police Department. The other has been with the department for 17 months.

They are identified as Sgt. Juan Leon and Officer Matthew Monteiro, respectively.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.