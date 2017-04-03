Immigrant Event This Thursday

A free event to teach county residents how to help illegal immigrants to be held this week in San Luis Obispo. It’s titled, “Being an ally: how communities can respond to the immigration crisis.”

It will be held Thursday, April 6th at Pacheco Elementary School in San Luis.

The event is hosted by several groups, including Women’s March San Luis Obispo, People of Faith for Justice and Together We Will, Cambria.

Speakers include a district representative for Congressman Salud Carbajal, and a San Luis Obispo police officer. Also local immigration lawyer Amber Heffner will be on hand.

Organizers say, “It’s critical to know more about how to be an ally to immigrants to create an equitable community.”