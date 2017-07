A 56-year-old inmate at the California Men’s Colony died Wednesday night.

Randy Lane Kidwell of Pollock Pines died at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Kidwell was serving a life sentence for the 1995 murder of his live-in girlfriend in El Dorado County.

He was incarerated a single-cell at the east facility.

He worked at CMC as a visiting room porter.

CMC is currently on lockdown for unspecified reasons unrelated to Kidwell’s death.